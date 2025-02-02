Hungary not to let Ukraine be admitted to EU if it threatens EU energy security — official

BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. Hungary will not allow Ukraine to be admitted to the European Union if Kiev threatens the EU’s energy security, Hunarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s political adviser, Balazs Orban (no relation), said.

"If Ukraine undermines energy security interests of some EU member states, I think that Ukraine’s rapprochement with the European Union should be halted," he told the Kossuth radio station.

He recalled that Brussels had acknowledged Budapest’s demands and gave its energy security guarantees, promising to begin talks on this matter with Kiev. "We have received these guarantees. And if they are not merely on paper, cooperation with Hungary will be possible. If not, Hungary will have to look at more tough and serious countermeasures," the prime minister’s adviser said.

Earlier, Hungary warned the European Union leadership that it thought Ukraine terminating Russian gas transit to Central Europe, its attacks on the TurkStream gas pipeline and threats to halt Russian oil transit via its territory unacceptable. The country’s government stated that if these conditions are not met it will veto the extension of the anti-Russian sanctions.