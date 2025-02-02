One of Georgia’s opposition leaders Melia detained during rally in Tbilisi

TBILISI, February 2. /TASS/. Nika Melia, a leader of Georgia’s opposition Akhali party, has been detained during a rally in Tbilisi, a TASS correspondent reported.
Melia was detained after a scuffle with the police.
A rally near the entry road to Tbilisi has been being held for several hours. The demonstrators gathered near the Tbilisi Mall shopping center and decided to block traffic in and out of the capital city. After a clash with the police, the protesters partially blocked the outbound lane.