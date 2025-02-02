Namibian president committed to peace settlement of conflict in DR Congo

HARARE, February 2. /TASS/. Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba is committed to the peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his press secretary Alfredo Hengari said.

"President Nangolo Mbumba is committed to the peaceful resolution of the conflict [ in the east of the DR Congo]," The Namibian newspaper quoted him as saying. "President Mbumba and the Namibian government stand firmly behind the Luanda and Nairobi [peace] processes as pathways towards lasting peace in eastern DRC. Any form of escalation is counterproductive."

At the same time, Hengari noted that his country’s government has not yet decided whether to send troops to the DR Congo after rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23) seized the city of Goma. According to the newspaper, Namibia has already spent around $4.5 million on peacekeeping efforts in the DR Congo.

Along with Namibian soldiers, the peacekeeping mission of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) also includes military contingents from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania. The mission was deployed to the DR Congo "to assist the Congolese army in combating the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group and to protect civilians from violence and human rights abuses," the newspaper said.