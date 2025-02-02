MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. No dialogue on security between Russia and Denmark is possible as the Kiev regime is sponsored, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS.

"The Danish side has broken all contacts with us by now. There are no prerequisites for resumption of the dialogue on those issues as the Kiev regime is sponsored by Denmark," he said when asked whether there are any contacts with Denmark on ensuring security in the Baltic area and on preventing military risks.

Denmark as a NATO country and the US’ ally takes all actions and decisions in the security area with an eye on Brussels and Washington, the diplomat noted. "Before the special military operation in Ukraine started the Russian side drew Copenhagen’s attention to possible implementation of mutual confidence-building measures in the military field, including on prevention of incidents in the open sea and airspace above it. Copenhagen missed that chance," Barbin noted.