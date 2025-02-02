Zelensky confirmed readiness to start conflict settlement talks

NEW YORK, February 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said again that he expects to start talks on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with participation of Moscow, Brussels, Washington and Kiev.

"[After the conversation with US President Donald Trump] "we should move on to some kind of format of conversation with Russians. And I would like to see the United States of America, Ukraine and the Russians at the negotiating table. ... And, to be honest, a European Union voice should also be there. I think it would be fair, effective. But how will it turn out? I don’t know," he said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Communications are maintained with Trump’s administration but consultations are general by nature thus far, Zelensky added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Zelensky is not a legitimate leader and cannot abolish his own veto on talks with Moscow but there are ways to do so if there is a desire.