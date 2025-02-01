Russia outraged at UN chief not mentioning Soviet losses in WWII in his Holocaust speeches

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia finds it outrageous that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not mention the multi-million casualties of the Soviet people in WWII in his recent remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"We view as inadequate the emphasis laid by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the context of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust," the Russian diplomat said, referring to Guterres’ remarks at an event at the UN General Assembly on January 27 and at Park East Synagogue Memorial Service in Honor of the Victims of the Holocaust on January 25.

"We also consider it outrageous that Antonio Guterres <…> did not say a word about the multi-million casualties sustained in WWII by the Soviet Union whose peoples made a decisive contribution to the Victory over Nazi Germany and whose feat put an end to the Holocaust," she added.

Zakharova noted that Russia views such historical and political exercises, bordering on outright falsification and revision of the results of World War II, as unacceptable. "For our part, we continue to make every effort toward preserving historical truth," she emphasized.

The diplomat recalled that Russia commemorates two significant dates on January 27: the anniversary of the Lifting of the Siege of Leningrad and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, established by UN General Assembly Resolution 60/7. "The latter date was chosen by the international community in recognition of the feat of the Red Army troops who liberated the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau on this day in 1945," she stressed.