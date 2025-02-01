MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated Krymskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s Center battlegroup continued active offensive and liberated the settlement of Krymskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the personnel and equipment of four mechanized, motorized infantry and airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and one brigade of the National Guard were also defeated in the areas of the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Lysovka, Slavyanka, Baranovka, Novoandrevka, and Kotlino in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"The enemy lost up to 570 servicemen, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, four armored combat vehicles, nine pickup trucks and three field artillery pieces," the Defense Ministry added.