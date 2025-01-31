Mass installation of base stations to connect villages in Russia to LTE to begin in 2025

ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. Mass installation of domestic base stations as part of the Elimination of Digital Inequality project to connect small settlements in Russia to high-speed Internet will begin in 2025, Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev told reporters.

"As part of the process of connecting small settlements to LTE, domestic base stations will be widely installed starting from 2025," the minister said.

Currently, companies Irtea, Bulat, Spektr, and Yadro are involved in the production of base stations in Russia.