Russians who left for Israel begin returning to Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russians who recently moved to Israel have begun to return to Russia, Ambassador of Israel in Moscow Simona Halperin told TASS in an interview.

"Yes, this is happening," the diplomat said, answering a question. "That is, people apply for citizenship, some come to Israel for a while. We don't have statistics, but I know that there are returns to Russia. It is understandable - people have work and life here," she added.

At the same time, Halperin noted that there are Russian citizens who continue to live between the two countries. "Israel recognizes dual, triple, quadruple citizenship without any problem. So, this is not a problem," Halperin concluded.