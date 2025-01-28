EU plans to ban sales of video game consoles to Russia — FT

BRUSSELS, January 28. /TASS/. The European Union can include Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox gaming consoles in the 16th package of sanctions against Russia, Financial Times reported referring to EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas

As she told the newspaper, Brussels is studying everything that helps Russia conduct military actions so as to include it in the sanctions list. According to her, the list may include even video game consoles, because, apparently, they are the ones they use to control drones.

Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony stopped selling their products in Russia in early March 2022. Therefore, the EU ban will be aimed at third parties from the bloc's countries that resell goods to Russia, including used games.

The sanctions list will also include chemicals allegedly "necessary for the Russian military industry" and restrictions will be imposed on LNG imports.

The Financial Times added citing diplomatic sources that the proposed 16th package would also include measures to limit imports of Russian aluminum. However, it is not yet clear whether this would be a complete ban or the introduction of duties.