EU slaps import duties on agricultural products, fertilizers from Russia, Belarus

BRUSSELS, January 28. /TASS/. The European Commission said it is introducing duties on the import of certain agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus.

"The European Commission has adopted a proposal to impose tariffs on a number of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, as well as on certain nitrogen-based fertilizers. The agricultural products affected by the new tariffs constitute 15% of agricultural imports from Russia in 2023 that had not yet been subject to increased tariffs. Once adopted by the Council, all agricultural imports from Russia would be the subject of EU tariffs," the European Council said in a statement.

According to the statement, the transit of all agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia and Belarus to third countries will remain unaffected by the measures.