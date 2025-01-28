Yandex won’t rename Gulf of Mexico on its maps

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Yandex Maps said it will not rename the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America, as the service doesn’t target US users.

"When identifying geographic names in maps, we are guided by whether the names are universally recognized and local practice in the countries where we develop the service. For example, Russia or Kazakhstan. We do not localize the service for users from the US," the company said in a statement.

However, according to the statement, Yandex Maps tries to keep track of synonyms for its search data base, so it will be possible to find the place by either of the two names.

Google earlier said its Google Maps service will rename the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America, and Mount Denali into Mount McKinley as soon as the names are adopted in the Geographic Names Information System.

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order earlier this month changing the geographic names. The UN said it is not up to a single country to rename geographic locations.