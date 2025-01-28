US strategy to rename things in Western hemisphere is power play — expert

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Trump administration’s strategy to rename different places in the Western hemisphere is the beginning of a power play to increase its dominance in the pan-American space, program director at the Academy of Political Sciences and a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Latin American studies Alexander Stepanov told TASS.

Earlier, Google said that it will rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America on Google Maps, while the Alaskan peak Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, will be changed to Mount McKinley as soon as the names are updated in the US government’s geographic names information system.

"This toponymic intervention is the Trump camp’s newest form of hybrid aggression. <...> Trump seeks pan-American domination. Names and toponyms determine the substantive concept of Washington’s future expansion in the Western Hemisphere. And all digital and technological instruments will be included in carrying out this task which is vividly exemplified by Google," Stepanov noted.

That said, the expert noted, one cannot rule out that within the framework of forceful actions accompanying these processes, a series of "humanitarian interventions" will ensue under the pretext of fighting terrorism. "It is with good reason that Cuba was returned to the sponsor list and Mexican cartels were categorized as terrorist structures. Legal frameworks are being prepared," the expert explained. He reiterated that in the late 1990s and the early 2000s, the US carried out a series of military operations in order to increase its clout.

Stepanov pointed out that in this sense, Washington has a free hand in the Western Hemisphere. The expert believes that Trump "intends to ‘strong-arm’ his own ‘backyard’ into order." That said, it is unclear how Chinese President Xi Jinping or Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who supports regional de-dollarization will react to this.

"The ball is in BRICS’ court. Apparently, this year we will see new regional players in the group, including Colombia and Mexico. We’re in the thick of the battle for Latin-Caribbean America with all key figures lined up for a strategic attack and positional maneuvering," Stepanov suggested.