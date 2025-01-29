EU won’t fully ban LNG imports from Russia in new sanctions package — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. The EU has decided not to include a complete ban on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in its new anti-Russian sanctions package, despite calls to do so from a number of countries, the European publication Politico reported citing two EU diplomats.

The European Commission is to officially present the draft 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions to the EU authorities on Wednesday.

The new restrictions will only affect LNG receiving terminals that are not connected to the EU's gas distribution system. As a result, the sanctions will not affect most Russian LNG imports, the publication says.

The EU will also include 74 vessels in the sanctions list, which Brussels considers part of the "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil. Restrictions will be imposed on imports of Russian aluminum - Russia's share in the total import of this metal to the EU is about 6%. It is not specified what the scale of these restrictions will be.

As the publication notes, the refusal to completely ban LNG imports from Russia will disappoint radical politicians of the European Union. In December, 10 EU countries, including Finland, Poland and the Baltic states, demanded that the EC ban the import of Russian LNG "as soon as possible."

"It’s a pity. To a certain extent, we are disappointed," Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas told Politico.

The politician expressed hope that the LNG ban issue will be resolved in near future. He recalled that the European Commission is expected to present a roadmap in the spring, which will set out specific measures the EU needs to take to completely abandon imports of fuel from Russia, including liquefied natural gas.