Kremlin aide warns ship inspections in international waters would violate UN convention

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Ship inspections in international waters that are being discussed by NATO would represent a blatant violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Kremlin Aide Nikolay Patrushev said.

"The North Atlantic Alliance is now seriously discussing the possibility of arranging ship inspections in international waters, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as it guarantees unimpeded transit passage on the high seas," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

At a news conference following a Helsinki summit of NATO’s Baltic members, Mark Rutte, the alliance’s secretary-general, announced the start of the Baltic Sentry mission in the Baltic Sea aimed at protecting underwater infrastructure, including energy and data cables. The mission, which will employ frigates and jets, came in response to the damage done to an undersea cable connecting Finland and Estonia on December 25.

The EstLink 2 power cable, which runs across the bottom of the Gulf of Finland, was shut down due to an emergency. Finland’s police and border guards detained the Cook Islands-flagged oil tanker Eagle S on suspicion of damaging the cable. The Postimees newspaper reported later that a total of three cables between Finland and Estonia suffered damage.