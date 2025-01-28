Drone attack reported in west Russia’s Smolensk, nuclear site among potential targets

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses are repelling a massive drone attack on civilian infrastructure in west Russia’s Smolensk Region, with at least one drone downed while attempting to attack a nuclear site, Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

"Civilian sites in various districts of the Smolensk Regiona are under a massive drone attack. At present, air defenses and electronic warfare units are eliminating them," he wrote on Telegram. "No damage or casualties have been reported."

"According to preliminary information, one drone was downed while trying to attack a nuclear power generation site," the governor added.