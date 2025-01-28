UN mission’s office attacked in Democratic Republic of the Congo

PRETORIA, January 28. /TASS/. The office of the UN mission in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), was attacked by a crowd of protestors, angered by claims of the international organization’s alleged inaction against the M23 movement, Reuters reported.

No casualties have been reported.

Simultaneously, protests were held outside the embassies of Belgium, Kenya, the Netherlands, Rwanda, the United States, Uganda and France. In the protestors’ opinion, the governments of these countries also turn a blind eye to M23 insurgents, whose members, supported by the armed forces of Rwanda, have recently entered the DRC city of Goma.

Protestors burned tires outside diplomatic missions and pelted the buildings with stones.

They climbed fences and tried to lay bonfires on embassies’ premises. Officials from Belgium and France reported fires on the premises of their diplomatic missions in the DRC. The Foreign Ministry of Uganda said its embassy in the DRC sustained serious damage as the crowd ransacked the building.

Situation outside the Russian embassy in Kinshasa remained calm.

Policed had to use force to disperse the crowd. The DRC government reported that the unrest has been quelled, and additional security forces were deployed outside the affected diplomatic missions.