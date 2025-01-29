Stock market moves to growth of main indices, yuan strengthens against ruble

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices have switched to growth after a decline at the start of trading, the yuan is strengthening against the ruble, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.03%, to 2,930.95 points, the RTS index also dropped by 0.03%, to 941.66 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 1.05 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 13,357 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had begun to grow and was at 2,938.1 points (+0.21%), the RTS index was at 944.78 points (+0.21%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate began to grow and reached 13.43 rubles (+6.7 kopecks).

On January 27, 2025, the Moscow Exchange resumed the morning trading session on the stock and futures markets. At the opening of the morning trading session, the MOEX index (with the additional code IMOEX2) grew by 0.05% and was at 2,935.6 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.