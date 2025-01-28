Over 20 drones downed over Russia’s borderline Bryansk region

BRYANSK, January 29. /TASS/. More than 20 unmanned aerial vehicles were taken down over the territory of Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region in the early hours of Wednesday, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

"The enemy made a yet another attempt to carry out a large-scale attack on our territory. The Russian defense ministry’s air defenses intercepted and eliminated 26 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including three jet-powered drones," he wrote.

"No casualties were reported," the governor added.