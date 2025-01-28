DONETSK, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have started to target the city of Krasnoarmeysk (referred to as Pokrovsk in Ukraine) by striking it while still present in it, a source in the security services told TASS.

"Reconnaissance indicates that the enemy is actively using artillery and multiple rocket launchers inside Krasnoarmeysk, destroying the city’s infrastructure and killing its residents," the source said.

It was specified that the Shakhtyorsky and Yuzhny neighborhoods are often hit by shelling. In particular, attacks by heavy and rocket artillery of the Ukrainian armed forces have been reported on Shakhtostroiteley avenue and Shibankova square.