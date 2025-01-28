Russia strongly condemns actions of M23 armed group in DR Congo — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 29. /TASS/. Russia expresses its resolute condemnation of actions by the M23 armed group in the Democractic Republic of the Congo (DRC), demanding the immediate cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of militants from the seized territories, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Russia strongly condemns M23’s actions. We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of this armed group’s forces from seized settlements and territories," he said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the DRC.