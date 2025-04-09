'Attempt to exterminate Palestinians': Foreign Ministry on Israeli strike on Shujaiya

CAIRO, April 9. /TASS/. Israel’s bombing of the Shujaiya neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City where at least 29 individuals were killed is mass murder, its attempt to wipe the enclave’s residents from existence, a special statement by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry reads.

"This crime is an official attempt by Israel to exterminate the Palestinian people and destroy the foundations of its existence in the Gaza Strip," the document noted as cited by the WAFA news agency. The diplomatic agency pointed out that by carrying out such acts, the Israeli authorities "wish to force the Palestinians to leave their native land in Gaza."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry expressed dismay at the "inaction of the international community in the face of mass killings, genocide of the Gazan Palestinians and their forced relocation" practiced by Israel in the embattled enclave. Due to this, the ministry urged the global community to "put an end to attacks on civilians, abandon stereotypes and switch to specific measures, provided for under international law, to halt crimes by the Israeli authorities."

Earlier, Israel’s air force delivered a strike on a residential building in the Shujaiya neighborhood in the eastern part of Gaza City. According to Al Jazeera, 22 individuals were killed in the Israeli shelling attack. The Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas said that the number of fatalities in the strike on Shujaiya stands at 29, with more than 50 Palestinians sustaining wounds and potentially dozens more people still remaining under the rubble. According to Hamas, the affected neighborhood housed many civilians and refugees. First responders continue removing debris in search of those missing.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had restarted military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.