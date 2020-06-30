Russia to build new Glonass station in Brazil by year-end — Roscosmos

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30. /TASS/. A new ground station of Russia’s Glonass satellite navigation system is expected to begin its work in Brazil by the end of the year, a representative of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos in the country told TASS.

"The contract was signed with the Federal University of Para. Tentative completion date for installing the station and putting it into operation is this year’s fourth quarter," Gennady Saenko said.

It will be the fifth Glonass station on the territory of the Southern American state.

"Two stations of this type have already been installed in Recife [the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco] and Santa Maria [in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul]. Two stations of different types are operating in the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro," he said.

According to the Russian official, the station is designed to increase precision and improve performance of the Glonass system. "Apart from fulfilling their main task, they can also be used by Brazilian scientists for their own research," Saenko added.