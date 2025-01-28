Scientists move Doomsday Clock hands one second closer to 'midnight'

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. Scientists have moved the hands of the symbolic Doomsday Clock one second closer to "midnight," Daniel Holtz, Chairman of the Science and Safety Board of the US Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said during a videoconference.

The Doomsday Clock shows 89 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been. In 2023, the symbolic clock was moved 10 seconds ahead, primarily due to the Ukraine crisis, placing it at 90 seconds to midnight. In 2024, however, scientists refrained from changing the position of the hands.