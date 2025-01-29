Russian diplomat, Syrian leader discuss ‘restoring ties’ — Syrian government

DUBAI, January 29. /TASS/. Mikhail Bogdanov, special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and deputy foreign minister, and Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed matters of "restoring ties" between Damascus and Moscow during their talks in the Syrian capital, Syria’s new authorities said in a statement.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its support to the positive changes that are now taking place in Syria. The talks focused on Russia’s role in restoring relations with the people of Syria through practical measures, such as compensations and assistance to reconstruction," the document said.

According to the statement, Syria’s new leader "reaffirmed commitment in principle to contacts with all parties concerned in order to shape Syria’s future on the basis of justice, dignity and sovereignty.".