MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants are shooting hundreds of civilians as they leave territories, according to a report by Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large for crimes committed by the Kiev regime.

"As Russia’s constitutional territories were liberated from Ukrainian militants, Russian troops entering the towns encountered mass shootings of civilians by the departing Ukrainian units," the document states. "Based on the testimonies of the interviewed witnesses evacuated from the towns of Selidovo, Chasov Yar, and Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as from the frontline zone in the Kursk Region, we can confidently estimate that at least 300 to 350 civilians were killed by Ukrainian forces while leaving these territories," Miroshnik emphasized.

He noted that "at this point, the number of residents killed by special punitive groups cannot be precisely determined." "Russia's law enforcement agencies have initiated criminal investigations and have started collecting evidence and thoroughly establishing the circumstances of mass killings of local residents," Miroshnik assured.