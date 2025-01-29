Flight restrictions imposed in Pulkovo airport in Russia’s St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, January 29. /TASS/. Arrivals and departures were temporarily halted in Pulkovo Airport of Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg to ensure safety of civilian air traffic, the press service of Russia’s civil aviation watchdog said.

"In order to ensure the safety of civilian flights, temporary restrictions were imposed on the operations of St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport (ICAO code: ULLI) starting from 2:56 a.m. Moscow time on January 29 (11:56 p.m. GMT on January 28)," the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement. "Arrivals and departures have been temporarily suspended.".