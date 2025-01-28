Deal between Russia, Ukraine should guarantee future security — Putin

TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Any potential agreements between Russia and Ukraine will need to guarantee the security of both countries for a long time to come, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The issue is the final signing of the documents. This is a very serious issue that should guarantee the security of both Ukraine and Russia for a serious, long time in the future," he told Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

That’s why the deal shouldn’t have a "single blunder or a single rough edge" that could be related, among other things, to the illegitimacy of Vladimir Zelensky.