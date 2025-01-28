{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Deal between Russia, Ukraine should guarantee future security — Putin

That’s why the deal shouldn’t have a "single blunder or a single rough edge" that could be related, among other things, to the illegitimacy of Vladimir Zelensky, the Russian president said

TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Any potential agreements between Russia and Ukraine will need to guarantee the security of both countries for a long time to come, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The issue is the final signing of the documents. This is a very serious issue that should guarantee the security of both Ukraine and Russia for a serious, long time in the future," he told Russian television host Pavel Zarubin.

That’s why the deal shouldn’t have a "single blunder or a single rough edge" that could be related, among other things, to the illegitimacy of Vladimir Zelensky.

Tags
Foreign policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Putin says there are legal ways to lift Ukraine’s ban on talks with Russia
"But is principle, as matter of fact, if they want to do this, there is a legal way," the Russian president noted, adding that this may be done by parliament speaker in conformity with Ukraine’s constitution
Read more
Russian envoy reveals number of civilian casualties from attacks with Western-made shells
155mm shells that meet NATO standards were the deadliest weapon used
Read more
Brazilian president to attend 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
It is reported that Lula da Silva thanked the Russian side for the invitation to the celebration in Moscow of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II in Europe
Read more
Top Russian diplomat slams UNESCO head 'accomplice in information war against truth'
Sergey Lavrov pointed to "the refusal of Madame Azoulay to abide by her mandate in the part concerning the safety of reporters, the refusal to condemn their killing"
Read more
Europe worried Trump, Putin could strike Ukraine deal bypassing EU, Kiev — media
According to the source, the US could craft a deal that proves to be disadvantageous for Kiev and the EU, binding Europe to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction and be the agreement’s guarantor
Read more
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Read more
Iron Dome for America missile defense shield project to include space-based interceptors
The document points out that the architecture will include plans for the "development and deployment of capabilities to defeat missile attacks prior to launch and in the boost phase"
Read more
Ukraine experiencing challenges on frontline, General Staff says
Ukrainian commanders of various ranks describe the strategic environment as tense
Read more
Nord Stream 2 operator concedes pipeline sale for payments to creditors
The final bankruptcy moratorium for Nord Stream 2 AG was extended until May 9 of this year in order of exception
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat suggests relocating Israelis to Greenland
US President Trump told reporters on January 25 that in his view, the residents of the Gaza Strip who had lost their homes in Israeli military operations could be resettled to Arab countries
Read more
Nasdaq index plunges 3% amid DeepSeek success
By the end of the trading session, the Nasdaq index lost 612.47 points (3.07%), closing at 19,341.83 points
Read more
Russia immediately urged Kiev to withdraw from DPR, LPR to prevent war — Putin
"However, Kiev decided: "No, we will go to war," the Russian leader said
Read more
Hungary received guarantees from European Commission before voting on sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Commission "made it clear that integrity of the energy infrastructure making supplies to EU member-countries is the security issue of the whole European Union"
Read more
Press review: Belarusian president re-elected while Denmark boosts aid to Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 27th
Read more
Iran to acquire 20 helicopters with night vision systems from Russia — Red Crescent
First supplies are expected "next year," which will start on March 20, 2025, according to the Iranian calendar
Read more
Foreign powers view Ukraine's division as a way to avert Kiev army’s defeat — expert
"By partitioning Ukraine, proponents of this strategy aim to prevent the Ukrainian army’s collapse, rebuild it, and resume hostilities once the US and Western industries ramp up production," Edouard Husson warned
Read more
Ukraine sent special terrorist unit to hold Velikaya Novosyolka — Russian officer
According to the report, the 110th Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, formed of deserters and wounded soldiers, had been left without support
Read more
Auchan to continue working in Russia — AFP
Auchan has 230 stores in Russia with about 30,000 people employed, it said
Read more
London intends to make Ukraine its colony with by concluding 100-year treaty — aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "with this document, the UK is trying to cover up its unscrupulous policy of demonstrative disregard for international law"
Read more
EU foreign ministers approve extension of anti-Russian sanctions
The restrictions were extended for another six months
Read more
Canada cannot mourn victims of Nazism while concealing names of Nazis — Russian Embassy
The Russian Embassy called on Ottawa to declassify "the Deschenes Report - a document that sheds light on the post-war sheltering of Nazis and their collaborators on Canadian soil"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Dvurechnaya community in Kharkov Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Heroism of blockaded Leningrad will live on forever, Putin says
"These timeless qualities have always given us confidence and strength, and will endure through the ages," the Russian president emphasized
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen begin bombarding Krasnoarmeysk without leaving it — security services
It was specified that the Shakhtyorsky and Yuzhny neighborhoods are often hit by shelling
Read more
Countries must be unbiased for mediating Ukraine conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry
"Moscow reiterated its unwavering position on the unacceptability of the 'Zelensky formula' ultimatum and the 'Burgenshtok process' aimed at promoting it," the ministry reported
Read more
Moscow protests to Moldovan ambassador over allegations against Russian envoy — MFA
The Foreign Ministry also stated that Russia had protested Moldova’s decision to disclose a confidential note from the Russian embassy in Chisinau, issued in response to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s note concerning gas supplies
Read more
Danish foreign minister says Trump won’t get Greenland
"That’s why why I shouldn't stand here and give advice on how he can take something away, something he shouldn't do," Lars Lokke Rasmussen said
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Damascus for first time since change of government in Syria
In late November 2024, Syria’s armed opposition units started a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates
Read more
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sustained plating damage in Kara Sea
The 50 let Pobedy icebreaker was built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg
Read more
Russian, Azerbaijani diplomats discuss air crash near Aktau
The Russian side also expressed bewilderment about recent ant-Russian publications in the Azerbaijani media and "the disinformation campaign against the Russia House in Baku"
Read more
Velikaya Novosyolka residents helped Russian forces spot Ukrainian positions, officer says
According to the report, the locals showed routes, roads, the spots that are rigged with mines
Read more
Denmark authorizes mothballing of damaged Nord Stream 2 gas line
"Workers intend to preserve the damaged pipeline, installing special blinds on each open end of the pipe in order to prevent further gas release and ingress of oxygen-saturated seawater," the regulator said
Read more
US blew up Nord Stream and will provoke EU and NATO collapse — journalist Carlson
"Ultimately, when people wake up from their dream state, it will destroy NATO, because it was an attack by one NATO power on a NATO ally, another NATO member was attacked by the United States on Germany, and it wrecked the German economy," he said
Read more
Reports EU afraid about Trump-Putin 2.0 sign of deep-seated angst — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that the Europeans were wary of any change in the political and psychological status quo they are used to
Read more
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Read more
US journalist Tucker Carlson says Biden’s administration tried to kill Russia’s Putin
According to him, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "pushing so hard for a real war" between the US and Russia in his last two months in office
Read more
American people celebrate suspension of aid to Ukraine, other countries — congresswoman
US residents have positively perceived President Donald Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene said
Read more
Trump’s move to suspend foreign aid programs causes confusion among US officials — WSJ
US officials responsible for administering foreign aid programs have literally flooded the State Department with requests for waivers, the report said
Read more
West intends to prolong Ukraine conflict to support its military-industrial complex — aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, against the backdrop of sanctions and support for Kiev, "the pace of income growth of the US military-industrial complex has reached the highest indicators, and the European military-industrial complex is following its lead"
Read more
Russia sees decline in people living below poverty line — Putin
The head of state also gave a positive assessment to the level of investments in St. Petersburg in 2024
Read more
The Netherlands plans to increase army to 100,000 troops
Today, about 4,000 to 5,000 people sign contracts to join the army annually
Read more
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence chief predicts collapse, if peace talks fail to begin by summer
The daily's source said that Kirill Budanov dropped this remark "with a cold smile" on his face, which "made everyone look at each other and fall silent"
Read more
Serbian prime minister announces his resignation
Earlier, amid continued student protest rallies, Vucic announced plans to reshuffle the cabinet replacing more than half of ministers
Read more
At least 5,399 civilians suffer from Ukraine’s crimes in 2024 — Russian MFA
Rodion Miroshnik noted that the figure was expected to grow as Russian forces liberated more territories and investigations were carried out
Read more
Trump signs executive order establishing Iron Dome missile defense system in US
The document was signed during a flight from Florida to Maryland
Read more
US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirms suspension of Ukrainian refugee program
The program allowed Ukrainian citizens and their relatives to enter the US as refugees and stay legally for two years
Read more
Kremlin declines to comment on reports of Russia supplying Su-35 fighter jets to Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Shadmani, deputy chief of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, stated earlier that Tehran had purchased Russian Su-35 fighter jets
Read more
Explosions reported in Odessa
The local authorities have not commented on the situation yet
Read more
Hungary will not allow Ukraine to delay gas transit restart
"The European Commission will hold talks with Ukraine on gas supplies to Europe via the Ukrainian gas pipeline network," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Ukrainian troops fled Novoyegorovka after losing first stronghold — Russian soldier
After liberating the settlement, the Russian troops entrenched and waited for reinforcements
Read more
Protesters target embassies of countries accused of aiding rebels in Congo — media
Congolese social networks are flooded with calls to paralyze city life in protest against Rwanda's alleged support of the ethnic Tutsi-led M23 group
Read more
Talks with Ukraine amid its ban on negotiations with Russia will be illegitimate — Putin
"If we engage in talks now, they will be illegitimate," the Russian president said
Read more
Police aware man who tried to break into Russian embassy in Sweden is Ukrainian
The perpetrator was previously found to be mentally ill and was directed to appropriate treatment by the Swedish authorities
Read more
At least 500 Ukrainian troops die in Velikaya Novoselka — commander
On January 26, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that units of the 5th Guards Separate Tank Brigade of the 36th Army and the 40th Guards Marine Infantry Brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the village of Velikaya Novoselka
Read more
Russian forces cut off Ukrainian army’s logistics near Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka and the nearby communities liberated by Russian forces were the Ukrainian army’s most fortified area in the south Donetsk direction
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donetsk region
According to the report, the POWs are currently safe and are receiving the necessary assistance
Read more
Putin arrives at Avtovaz plant in Samara Region
In Togliatti the head of state will discuss the issues of Russia’s automotive industry and meet with the plant’s employees
Read more
German chancellor calls on Europe to increase defense spending
Olaf Scholz also said that EU leaders would discuss issues related to the establishment of a more powerful European defense industry at a summit on February 3
Read more
Microsoft interested in buying TikTok — Trump
The US president did not disclose the names of other American companies interested in acquiring the service
Read more
Ukrainian forces kill 15 of their own for refusing to fight in Velikaya Novoselka
The Russian defense ministry reported on January 26 that units of the 5th tank brigade of the 36th army and the 40th marine brigade of the Battlegroup East had liberated the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka
Read more
Russian troops score big win with liberation of Dvurechnaya — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, Dvurechnaya serves as a springboard for further advance in the Kupyansk District, in particular, towards Veliky Burluk and the Volchansky District
Read more
Trump orders development of Iron Dome for America missile defense shield
According to the executive order, the threat of attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles "remains the most catastrophic threat facing the United States"
Read more
Russian special services take all measures to ensure president’s safety — Kremlin
According to Tucker Carlson, the Joe Biden administration considered assassinating Putin
Read more
Russia eliminates 7,200 Ukrainian soldiers, mercenaries on LPR borders in week — expert
Marochko added that during the abovementioned period Russian fighters also destroyed 20 tanks
Read more
Purpose of Starmer's trip to Kiev was propaganda against peace — Russian ambassador
Andrey Kelin drew attention to the fact that from the wording of the British-Ukrainian agreement and declaration it was clear that "colonial mentality characteristic of the British ruling class of the 19th century has not been eradicated to this day, and that London is driven by the idea of enslaving Ukraine"
Read more
Bulgarian ship suspected of damaging communication cable in the Baltic Sea
On January 24, Vezhen left Russia's port of Ust-Luga
Read more
Russian ambassador doesn’t expect that UK will change policy toward Moscow
According to Andrey Kelin, Russia is ready to improve relations with the UK, but the ball is in London's court
Read more
Akhmat special forces’ tanks eliminate three Ukrainian vehicles in Kursk Region
The commander clarified that the battle took place during the defense of Berdin
Read more
Retreating Ukrainian troops carry out mass executions of civilians — report
Rodion Miroshnik noted that "at this point, the number of residents killed by special punitive groups cannot be precisely determined"
Read more
Russia pounds Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
India ready to provide any assistance for Ukrainian settlement — envoy to Russia
Vinay Kumar also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously emphasized India's commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy
Read more
World’s richest people lose $108 bln due to DeepSeek traction — Bloomberg
Billionaires whose fortunes are related to AI suffered the largest losses
Read more
Russia, China stand shoulder to shoulder resisting West’s pressure of sanctions — diplomat
"We may formulate things differently, sometimes we speak back to back, sometimes shoulder to shoulder, but we really stand against the destructive current situation in global affairs," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
UN chief expresses concern over US decision to suspend foreign aid
Antonio Guterres calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world
Read more
Latvia shows dependence on US by emulating its freezing of aid to Kiev — diplomat
Earlier, the Latvian rehabilitation center Vaivari halted the training of Ukrainian medical workers following the decree signed the day before by US President Donald Trump freezing aid programs to foreign countries for 90 days
Read more
Kurdish groups in Syria stop receiving US funding — newspaper
According to the report, financial managers within the PKK and the People’s Defense Units have raised concerns about the challenges of maintaining their headquarters, transportation, and food supplies
Read more
UNESCO serves the interests of those wishing to 'strategically defeat' Russia — Lavrov
"We saw for ourselves yet again that we shouldn’t have any illusions about the current situation in UNESCO or the policy course of its director general and her closest colleagues," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Serbian prime minister to resign on January 28 due to student protests — newspaper
The announcement was the reason for Milos Vucevic’s emergency address
Read more
No-confidence vote on PM Fico fails at Slovak parliament amid low attendance
66 opposition parliamentarians gathered for the meeting
Read more
Russia should not withdraw from UNESCO — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the most deplorable thing about UNESCO's leadership is that "they have an absolutely biased position on the Ukrainian crisis, thus flagrantly violating the UNESCO Charter, which provides for equal rights concerning the access to education for all"
Read more
EU plans to ban sales of video game consoles to Russia — FT
According to EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas, the video game consoles "are, apparently, used to control drones"
Read more
Kremlin aide slams Eagle S incident as piracy
On December 25, 2024, the EstLink 2 power cable connecting Finland’s energy grid with Estonia across the bottom of the Gulf of Finland was suddenly disabled
Read more
Russian users complain of DeepSeek chatbot failures
According to Downdetector, personal account failures, website failures and notice failures are the main complaints
Read more
Israeli woman Arbel Yehud makes desperate plea in hostage video released by Islamic Jihad
Among other things, she called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump to guarantee the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Kiev's presence at 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation is insulting — politician
"Official Warsaw has reached rock bottom, selling Russophobia," Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Captive officer says 1,700 soldiers defect from Ukrainian brigade trained in France
According to him, the soldiers lacked motivation and were fit only for limited military service
Read more
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Read more
Ukraine cannot just remove Vladimir Zelensky from power to find peace — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the difficult situation in Ukraine may entail the loss of territories, and that drives the West to peace talks
Read more
Russians who left for Israel begin returning to Russia — ambassador
At the same time, Simona Halperin noted that there are Russian citizens who continue to live between the two countries
Read more
Press review: Budapest swaps veto for energy security as Trump strains Latin American ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 28th
Read more
Russian special services to examine detention of Baltic Summer ship — Kremlin
The Bahamas-flagged vessel Baltic Summer was detained on January 21 and moored in the port of Vigo, northwestern Spain
Read more
Russia was ready to implement Istanbul agreements — Putin
"We told Kiev in the evening of March 15 or in the morning of March 16 that we were ready to finalize and sign this document," the Russian president said
Read more
Trump’s administration showing no interest in engaging with top EU figures — Politico
Columnists at the newspaper argue that this comes as a "radical shift from the friendly relationship that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top EU figures had with Joe Biden’s administration"
Read more
Some 15,000 Ukrainian troops still hanging around Belarusian border
Anton Bychkovsky also stressed that the situation on the border with Ukraine was under control
Read more
Venezuela's BRICS membership is a reality — Maduro
"As far as BRICS is concerned, I hope that the way will be cleared and that the reality will be recognized - Venezuela is part of BRICS," the president said
Read more
Russian troops seize hundreds of weapons in Velikaya Novosyolka in Donbass region
The trophies included NATO mines previously unknown to Russian troops
Read more
Russia interested in supplying its gas to Europe — Kremlin
"We know that Hungary has stated certain conditions for extension of the mentioned sanctions, those conditions related to the position of the Kiev regime," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian troops wedge into Ukrainian defenses near Makeyevka in Lugansk region — expert
Andrey Marochko said that in the area of Novoyegorovka, Russian troops have expanded the zone of control along the flanks of assault units
Read more
Ukrainian army deserters sent to frontline from Cherkassy tent camp, POW reveals
Norik Okopov surrendered in Velikaya Novosyolka on January 25 after being reintegrated into the Ukrainian army following his defection
Read more
'They could not be broken': Putin reflects on horrors of Leningrad siege
The Russian leader recalled that the blockade claimed more than one million lives
Read more