Putin gives instructions to hold international drone forum in Mocow this year

TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given instructions to organize an international drone forum in Moscow and invite foreign experts and businesses to attend.

During a meeting in Russia’s Volga area region of Samara, he said that development of export should become a powerful impetus for the domestic drone industry.

"Therefore, I request the government to support the domestic technological businesses’ ambitions as they enter global markets. We need to actively use our opportunities in relations with friendly nations, as well as our ties within integration bodies and international unions," Putin said.

In his words, this, among other things, includes enabling cooperation between relevant companies from the BRICS group of nations, and launch of joint technologically advanced projects.

"In continuation of this objective, I request the Industry and Trade Ministry <…> and participants of the National Technology Initiative to organize an international forum on unmanned systems as early as this year. I suggest inviting scientists, designers and entrepreneurs from other countries in order to have a detailed discussion on cooperation in these promising areas," Putin said.