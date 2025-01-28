MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The settlement of Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region is the first big populated area on the right bank of the River Oskol to be liberated by Russian forces, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Previously, only smaller settlements on the right bank of the Oskol had been liberated. Dvurechnaya, however, is quite a big settlement; it’s not like other villages on our troops’ path. Until 2020, Dvurechnaya was an independent administrative center. It serves as a springboard for further advance in the Kupyansk District, in particular, towards Veliky Burluk and the Volchansky District. That said, it will give our forces much more room to operate. For us, this is significant strategically, because the enemy used to control the high right bank of the Oskol," he said.

Ganchev pointed out that "the shelling situation will now somewhat ease" for the people who live in villages along the line of contact on the left bank of the River Oskol.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region.