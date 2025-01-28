West intends to prolong Ukraine conflict to support its military-industrial complex — aide

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Western countries are interested in protracting the Ukrainian conflict as it positively influences their military-industrial complex, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Why would NATO countries drop their military plans? The US military-industrial complex is up and running, bringing it profits, and refusing money is not in the American traditions," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to Patrushev, against the backdrop of sanctions and support for Kiev, "the pace of income growth of the US military-industrial complex has reached the highest indicators, and the European military-industrial complex is following its lead." "Europe has already loaded its military-industrial enterprises with orders, creating modern weapons," he pointed out.

"This is the reason why Western countries are interested in prolonging the Ukrainian conflict," the presidential aide concluded.