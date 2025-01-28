Flight restrictions briefly imposed in Russian Volga area city of Kazan

KAZAN, January 29. /TASS/. Arrivals and departures were temporarily halted in the airport of Russia's Volga area city of Kazan for security reasons, the press service of Russia’s civil aviation watchdog said.

"In order to ensure the safety of civilian flights, temporary restrictions were imposed on the operations of Kazan International Airport (ICAO code: UWKD) starting from 12:55 a.m. Moscow time on January 29 (9:55 p.m. GMT on January 28)," the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement. "Arrivals and departures have been temporarily suspended."

At around 2:40 Moscow time on Wednesday (11:40 p.m. on Tuesday GMT), it was reported that the restrictions, imposed for security reasons, were lifted.