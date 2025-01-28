Russian troops wedge into Ukrainian defenses near Makeyevka in Lugansk region — expert

LUGANSK, January 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have improved their frontline positions in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area and wedged by 300 meters into the Ukrainian army’s defenses near Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"Despite the active phase of combat operations, our troops have managed to straighten the frontier of forward units and gain a foothold on new positions near the settlement of Lozovaya. <…> In the area of Novoyegorovka, Russian troops have expanded the area of control along the flanks of assault units. West of Makeyevka in the LPR, our troops have wedged by 300 meters into the enemy’s defenses towards Petrovskoye in the past 24 hours and improved their position on an area of over 5 km across the frontline," the military expert said.

Russian forces have also advanced along the Zhuravka River northwest of Zelyony Gai in the Kharkov Region, forcing the enemy to retreat to the second defensive line and thus "increasing the interposition space in that area," he specified.