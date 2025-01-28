Putin sets task to make Russia leader in drones by 2030

TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Russia should not be merely self-sufficient but should join ranks of global leaders in drones by 2030, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on unmanned aerial vehicles development.

"We should not merely be self-sufficient in this certainly promising sphere and provide the national industry and the economy on the whole with various types of drones, their components and parts made in our country. All that should be definitely done but our goal is much wider: Russia should join ranks of global technology leaders in the sphere of unmanned aviation systems by 2030," Putin said.

The president instructed the government at the meeting to approve all the documents by June 1 for introduction of a new class of Russian airspace for simplified use of drones.

Photo and video materials received from drones should be promptly put into commercial turnover, the head of state added.