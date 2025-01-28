Russia interested in supplying its gas to Europe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia is interested in continued supplies of gas to Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Reuters said earlier citing a statement by the European Commission that the EC would continue negotiating gas supplies to Europe via Ukrainian territory with Kiev, and that it intended to involve Hungary and Slovakia in the process.

"This is trade. Russia is interested in continuing this trade. We know that Hungary has stated certain conditions for extension of the mentioned sanctions, those conditions related to the position of the Kiev regime. Hungary has apparently received an assurance from the Brussels that some negotiation process would be resumed. We will closely monitor the situation," he said. Russian gas is not only able to compete with American gas, but it is also "more beneficial for European consumers," Peskov added.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that Budapest had received energy security guarantees from the European Commission that were requested before voting on extension of sanctions against Russia.

The agreement on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine expired on January 1, 2025. It provided for the pumping of 40 billion cubic meters annually. However, Kiev’s refusal to extend the agreement deprived Gazprom of the technical and legal ability to supply fuel via this route, and therefore supplies were stopped on the morning of January 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that there would be no new contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, since it would not be possible to renew the agreement a few days before the New Year. Kiev also announced its intention to stop transporting Russian gas.