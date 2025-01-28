Russia, Syria agree to continue consultations on military bases — senior diplomat

DAMASCUS /Syria/, January 29. /TASS/. The question of preserving Russian military bases in Syria requires further consultations, and the sides have agreed to continue them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has told reporters.

An inter-departmental Russian delegation visited Damascus on Tuesday to meet with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"We expressed our gratitude for the fact that our citizens and facilities were not harmed during the latest events. We expressed hope that this policy will continue, and that our interests in Syria will not be affected," he said.

Commenting on Russia’s bases in Syria, Bogdanov said: "Nothing has changed."

"This question requires additional negotiations. We agreed to continue detailed consultations on every subject of our cooperation," he added.