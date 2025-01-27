Netanyahu brands Hamas as ‘new Nazis,’ urges world to confront anti-Semitism

TEL AVIV, January 27. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on International Holocaust Remembrance Day called on the international community to counteract anti-Semitism and branded the Palestinian radical movement Hamas as "the new Nazis."

"Hamas are the new Nazis, and we are committed to defeating them once and for all," the Israeli prime minister’s office quoted him as saying. Netanyahu added that "the Jewish state will always stand as a safe haven for Jews worldwide."

"On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, I call on all civilized nations to confront anti-Semitism wherever it appears — on college campuses, city streets, or international forums like the ICC," he noted. According to Netanyahu, the International Criminal Court (ICC) "has disgraced itself with anti-Semitic attacks on Israel."

During the Second World War, 6 mln Jews and people of other nationalities were exterminated in Nazi concentration camps. On January 27, 1945, the Soviet Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp operated by Nazi Germany. Per the decision of the UN General Assembly, since 2005, this day has been marked worldwide as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.