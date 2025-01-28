TOGLIATTI, January 28. /TASS/. Given that Vladimir Zelensky is no longer the legitimate president of Ukraine, he cannot legally revoke his self-imposed ban on talks with Russia, but there is someone in Ukraine who can, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I haven’t said this, but now allow me to: we have a problem. When the former head of the regime, and today it is accurate to call him this, signed this decree banning talks with Russia - TASS), he was a legitimate president, but now he cannot revoke it because he is illegitimate. That’s the problem, you see?" he said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"But in principle, as a matter of fact, if they want to do this, there is a legal way," he noted, adding the ban could be revoked by the parliament speaker as per the Ukrainian constitution.

The president stressed that "any legal problem can be resolved if there is will for that." "So far, we simply see no such willingness," he added.