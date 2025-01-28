Base station for satellite swarm may appear at Russian Orbital Station

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A base station for creating a swarm of small, controlled satellites may appear at a prospective Russian Orbital Station.

The idea for the station was presented by the Russian general designer for manned space systems and complexes and Academician Vladimir Solovyov.

According to the joint presentation of Solovyov and general designer of automatic spacecraft Viktor Khatov, the station will be able to store and promptly deploy small satellites. It can also be used for the repair, extra outfit and maintenance of spacecraft.