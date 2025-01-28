MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's participation in the events dedicated to the liberation of Auschwitz was an insult to the memory of the victims of fascism, Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The participation of the leader of Bandera's followers in the ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz was a complete insult to the memory of the victims of fascism and the prisoners of the ‘death factory’. Official Warsaw has reached rock bottom, selling Russophobia," he wrote.

Slutsky noted that Russia’s representatives were not invited to the events marking the liberation of Auschwitz because Poland is trying to rewrite the history of World War II in an anti-Russian direction.