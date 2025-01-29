Italian parliament approves aid to Ukraine until year-end

ROME, January 29. /TASS/. The lower chamber of Italy’s parliament approved the bill to extend the country's aid to the Kiev government, which is mostly about military supplies, until December 31, 2025, the ANSA news agency reported.

It was supported by 192 lawmakers, while 41 voted against. The bill has already gained support in the parliament’s upper chamber.

So far, Rome has provided nine packages of military assistance to Ukraine, but its contents was not disclosed.

Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry said Moscow does not consider Italy as a possible participant in the peace process in Ukraine due to its anti-Russian stance.