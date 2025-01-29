Air defenses down 33 drones over Russia’s Bryansk region, no casualties

BRYANSK, January 29. /TASS/. Overnight, 33 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including three jet-powered drones, were downed over the bordering Russian region of Bryansk, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz.

"As many as 33 fixed-wing UAVs, including three jet-propelled drones, were destroyed," the official wrote on his Telegram channel. According to him, the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces destroyed 27 drones, while the other six were downed by the National Guard of Russia’s department in the Bryansk Region. There were no casualties.

Emergency services are examining the scenes, Bogomaz added.