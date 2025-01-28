Serbian prime minister announces his resignation

BELGRADE, January 28. /TASS/. Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has announced that he is stepping down as chairman of the government.

"My irreversible decision is to resign from the position of the chairman of the government of the Republic of Serbia. This morning, I had a long meeting with the republic’s President [Aleksandar Vucic], we discussed everything and he accepted my decision and agreed with my arguments. I think that this way we are showing the obligation of those elected to be responsible," he said at a snap press conference.

Earlier, amid continued student protest rallies, Vucic announced plans to reshuffle the cabinet replacing more than half of ministers.