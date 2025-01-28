UNESCO serves the interests of those wishing to "strategically defeat" Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The UNESCO Secretariat is serving the interests of those who want to "strategically undermine" Russia and plays into the hands of the Kiev regime and its Western handlers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a general meeting of the Russian Commission for UNESCO.

"The UNESCO Secretariat, led by Audrey Azoulay - she is the director general, a French citizen - essentially advocates the interests of those who declared delivering a strategic defeat to Russia as their goal, to cancel all things Russian, beginning with Russia’s participation in international processes and ending with culture, education, and religious values. And, while playing up to the Kiev regime and its Western handlers, the secretariat is silent, I would say, shamefully silent with regard to the mass systematic destruction of the monuments of Russian historical and cultural heritage in Ukraine and the Baltics, including those under UNESCO protection as cultural values," the top Russian diplomat noted.

"This was not an easy year for the entire country and, actually, for the world in general, as well as for our work with international organizations, including UNESCO," Lavrov added. "We saw for ourselves yet again that we shouldn’t have any illusions about the current situation in UNESCO or the policy course of its director general and her closest colleagues."

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Western countries are actively using the capabilities of international secretariats, aiming to privatize them. "And UNESCO is no different. Attempts to politicize its activities despite gross violations of its charter have continued. The aspiration to Ukrainize the agenda of all structures of this institution is obvious, and certainly, double standards constantly emerge when the UNESCO Executive Board makes anti-Russian decisions on Crimea, on Ukraine, decisions that are far beyond the mandate and purview of this structure which, indeed, at some point, commanded well-deserved universal respect," Lavrov noted.