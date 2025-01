NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson believes that the US authorities tried to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin during Joe Biden's presidency.

"The Biden administration did try to kill Putin," he told his colleague Matt Taibbi. The journalist did not provide any details or arguments to back his version.

According to him, former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "pushing so hard for a real war" between the US and Russia in his last two months in office.