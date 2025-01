MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A series of explosions occurred in the city of Odessa in southern Ukraine after air raid sirens went off, the country’s Novosti Live news outlet reported.

No details are available at this point; the local authorities have not commented on the situation yet.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s Odessa and Nikolayev regions, as well as in the Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions.