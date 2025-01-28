Russia sticks to principle of respecting Syria’s integrity, sovereignty — diplomat

DAMASCUS, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s approach to Syria remains unchanged in principle, and Moscow remains consistent in its support to unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said after talks with Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus.

"Naturally, we emphasized our principled approaches that remain unchanged, namely - our steadfast support to unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria. This is what really matters," he told reporters.

In his opinion, the process of resolving sensitive issues needs to be done through a political process that involves all political forces, as well as all ethnic and religious groups.

It should be "based on principles of national accord, because, in our view, national accord is key to preserving the Syrian Arab Republic’s unity and territorial integrity.".

"We said that we would always be ready to continue our contacts both in Syria and in Russia. If you feel like doing so, we will be delighted to welcome the [Syrian] foreign minister in Moscow," Bogdanov noted.