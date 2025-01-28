Russia builds up production of crewless boats for Navy — president’s aide

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The production of crewless boats for the Russian Navy has been significantly increased, and artificial intelligence will be applied in creating new types of such products, Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to the Russian president and Chairman of the Maritime Board, has said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The Russian Navy is already being equipped with crewless boats. Their production has been significantly increased, taking into account the experience of the special military operation," Patrushev said.

He noted that "the creation of new types of crewless boats, superior to foreign models, will be handled by a unified center of competence for the development of crewless underwater vehicles and robotic complexes for the Navy."

According to the presidential aide, this work will involve the necessary financial resources, as well as the best personnel - not only military, but also civilian, including those from leading companies in the high-tech sector.

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are expected to be used in creating new types of crewless boats," Patrushev said.