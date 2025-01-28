Tartus port issue is purely technical — deputy foreign minister

DAMASCUS /Syria/, January 29. /TASS/. The question of an agreement on Syria’s Tartus port, where a Russian naval logistics base is located, is purely technical and the sides are in talks on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

Earlier, Riad Judi, the Tartus province customs department chief, told the Syrian Al Watan newspaper that the new authorities had terminated the investment agreement on the management of the Tartus port signed with a Russian company in 2019. TASS sources said Russia has not yet been notified about the move.

"This is purely technical issue, related with the work of our company. I think that mutually acceptable solutions can be found," Bogdanov said, commenting on reports that Syria had terminated the agreement.