KURSK, January 28. /TASS/. Tanks from the Akhmat combined artillery group destroyed three Ukrainian armored vehicles with direct hits while defending the Berdin settlement in Russia’s Kursk Region, the commander told journalists.

"We engaged the enemy - their infantry and armored units - with direct fire. We managed to neutralize three pieces of equipment along with enemy personnel. Two tanks took turns firing, successfully destroying three armored vehicles," the serviceman, identified by the callsign Dior, said.

He clarified that the battle took place during the defense of Berdin.

On January 17, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces had repulsed a Ukrainian counterattack near the Berdin farmstead. The enemy attempted to break through an encirclement but was repelled. Ukrainian formations were engaged by the Akhmat special forces and then neutralized through joint efforts of other Russian units. The enemy suffered significant losses, forcing them to cease operations in the area and withdraw to their previous positions.